  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mueller Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLI   US6247561029

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
61.12 USD   +0.25%
09/01MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29MUELLER INDUSTRIES : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter - Form 8-K
PU
07/29MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website and Investor Presentation

09/15/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) (“Mueller” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The redesigned website provides enhanced access to an array of investor resources, including financial and stock information, Company news and a newly published investor presentation.

“We are very pleased to introduce our new investor relations website and to publish our Company’s investor presentation,” said Jeffrey A. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Mueller Industries, Inc. “We believe that these materials highlight our Company, our operating principles and the positive outlook we have for our business. Having delivered double digit returns to our shareholders over the last 15 years, we are committed to continued growth and to maintaining our proven track record of value creation.”

Mueller’s website can be accessed at www.muellerindustries.com.

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 188 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 456 M 3 456 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 337
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 60,97 $
Average target price 125,00 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lee Christopher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Martin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gennaro J. Fulvio Independent Director
Terry Hermanson Lead Independent Director
Scott J. Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.2.71%3 456
MISUMI GROUP INC.-29.34%6 643
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-1.60%6 280
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-9.55%5 220
LEADER HARMONIOUS DRIVE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.41.96%4 286
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-21.18%4 186