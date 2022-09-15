Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website and Investor Presentation

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) (“Mueller” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The redesigned website provides enhanced access to an array of investor resources, including financial and stock information, Company news and a newly published investor presentation.

“We are very pleased to introduce our new investor relations website and to publish our Company’s investor presentation,” said Jeffrey A. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Mueller Industries, Inc. “We believe that these materials highlight our Company, our operating principles and the positive outlook we have for our business. Having delivered double digit returns to our shareholders over the last 15 years, we are committed to continued growth and to maintaining our proven track record of value creation.”

Mueller’s website can be accessed at www.muellerindustries.com.

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005252/en/