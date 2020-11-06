Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mueller Industries, Inc.    MLI

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mueller Industries, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:08pm EST

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

Mueller Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturer that specializes in copper and copper alloy manufacturing while also producing goods made from aluminum, steel, and plastics. It is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee and comprises a network of operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East, and China. Its products include tubing, fittings, valves, vessels, and related items for plumbing and HVACR related piping systems, as well as rod, forgings, extrusions, and various components for OEM applications. Products are distributed into sectors such as building construction, appliance, defense, energy, and automotive.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:11pMUELLER INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02:08pMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter
BU
10/21MUELLER INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/20MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
10/20MUELLER INDUSTRIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
09/03MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/31MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 431 M - -
Net income 2019 101 M - -
Net Debt 2019 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
Yield 2019 1,26%
Capitalization 1 816 M 1 816 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 964
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 31,81 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Lee Christopher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Martin Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kristee Ford Chief Information Officer
Gennaro J. Fulvio Independent Director
Terry Hermanson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.0.19%1 816
MISUMI GROUP INC.17.56%8 759
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.39.28%6 812
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-13.70%5 738
TRELLEBORG AB-5.22%4 976
SFS GROUP AG-2.74%3 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group