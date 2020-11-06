Mueller Industries, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

Mueller Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturer that specializes in copper and copper alloy manufacturing while also producing goods made from aluminum, steel, and plastics. It is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee and comprises a network of operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East, and China. Its products include tubing, fittings, valves, vessels, and related items for plumbing and HVACR related piping systems, as well as rod, forgings, extrusions, and various components for OEM applications. Products are distributed into sectors such as building construction, appliance, defense, energy, and automotive.

