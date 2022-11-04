Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mueller Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLI   US6247561029

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:51 2022-11-04 pm EDT
61.66 USD    0.00%
12:12pMueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter
BU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter

11/04/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:12pMueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter
BU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/21Mueller Industries : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/19MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 013 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 506 M 3 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 337
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mueller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,66 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lee Christopher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Martin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gennaro J. Fulvio Independent Director
Terry Hermanson Lead Independent Director
Scott J. Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.3.87%3 506
MISUMI GROUP INC.-33.90%5 984
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)0.84%5 538
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-1.19%5 003
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.13.42%3 806
SFS GROUP AG-29.87%3 392