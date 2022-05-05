Log in
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter

05/05/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be payable June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2022.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 769 M - -
Net income 2021 469 M - -
Net cash 2021 62,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 3 209 M 3 209 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 337
Free-Float 69,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 56,40 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
Managers and Directors
Gregory Lee Christopher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Martin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gennaro J. Fulvio Independent Director
Terry Hermanson Lead Independent Director
Scott J. Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.99%3 209
MISUMI GROUP INC.-31.36%7 089
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-3.94%6 735
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-8.24%5 954
SFS GROUP AG-5.23%4 560
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-27.68%4 032