Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings
04/25/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the first quarter of 2023. Results as compared with the first quarter of 2022 include:
Operating Income of $229.1 million versus $212.7 million, an increase of 7.7%.
Net Income of $173.2 million versus $158.3 million, an increase of 9.4%.
EPS of $3.07 versus $2.78, an increase of 10.4%.
Net Sales of $971.2 million versus $1.01 billion, a decrease of 3.8%.
First Quarter Highlights:
The decrease in net sales was due to lower copper prices along with lower unit volume in our international mill businesses, partially offset by increased net sales in our downstream businesses that have a higher value add content. COMEX copper averaged $4.09 per pound, 10% lower than the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusting for a $5.5 million gain on property the Company disposed of in 2022, operating income increased 10.6%.
Cash generated from operations was $111.6 million, resulting in quarter end cash and short-term investments totaling $782.4 million. The Company has no net debt, and a current ratio of 4.3 to 1.
Increased the quarterly dividend by 20% to $.30 per share.
Regarding the Company’s first quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller’s CEO said, “Our first quarter results were in line with our 2022 year-end expectations, as reported. We entered the year anticipating that more challenging economic times were likely ahead and have adjusted accordingly. Our strong cash generation and solid balance sheet will enable us to continue delivering value to our shareholders and to pursue new growth opportunities that may arise.”
Mr. Christopher continued, “Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we reported that our factory in Covington, TN was severely damaged by a tornado. Most importantly, we are grateful that all of our employees were safe and without injury. As we rebuild, we have executed contingency plans, including the use of other Mueller production facilities and third party sourcing arrangements, to ensure a continuing reliable supply of products to our customers.
“The losses, both to property and resultant business interruption, are expected to be covered by existing insurance policies. Therefore, we believe the impact of this event on our financial results will be immaterial.”
Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
April 1,
2023
March 26,
2022
Net sales
$
971,192
$
1,010,002
Cost of goods sold
678,798
744,511
Depreciation and amortization
10,657
10,841
Selling, general, and administrative expense
52,631
47,456
Gain on sale of assets
—
(5,507
)
Operating income
229,106
212,701
Interest expense
(143
)
(158
)
Interest income
6,235
160
Other income, net
2,236
620
Income before income taxes
237,434
213,323
Income tax expense
(61,357
)
(54,199
)
(Loss) income from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax
(984
)
124
Consolidated net income
175,093
159,248
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,854
)
(932
)
Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc.
$
173,239
$
158,316
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share
55,693
56,100
Effect of dilutive stock-based awards
707
810
Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share
56,400
56,910
Basic earnings per share
$
3.11
$
2.82
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.07
$
2.78
Dividends per share
$
0.30
$
0.25
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
April 1,
2023
March 26,
2022
Summary Segment Data:
Net sales:
Piping Systems Segment
$
662,479
$
703,430
Industrial Metals Segment
165,234
174,312
Climate Segment
152,954
140,622
Elimination of intersegment sales
(9,475
)
(8,362
)
Net sales
$
971,192
$
1,010,002
Operating income:
Piping Systems Segment
$
163,854
$
160,488
Industrial Metals Segment
27,215
23,259
Climate Segment
53,988
36,700
Unallocated income (expenses)
(15,951
)
(7,746
)
Operating income
$
229,106
$
212,701
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
April 1,
2023
December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
611,399
$
461,018
Short-term investments
170,997
217,863
Accounts receivable, net
503,369
380,352
Inventories
452,826
448,919
Other current assets
28,420
26,501
Total current assets
1,767,011
1,534,653
Property, plant, and equipment, net
377,324
379,950
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,897
22,892
Other assets
305,389
304,904
Total assets
$
2,479,621
$
2,242,399
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current portion of debt
$
1,108
$
811
Accounts payable
179,244
128,000
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
6,249
4,942
Other current liabilities
220,144
214,542
Total current liabilities
406,745
348,295
Long-term debt
1,251
1,218
Pension and postretirement liabilities
11,260
13,055
Environmental reserves
16,060
16,380
Deferred income taxes
17,561
16,258
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
22,773
16,880
Other noncurrent liabilities
16,502
16,349
Total liabilities
492,152
428,435
Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity
1,962,307
1,790,914
Noncontrolling interests
25,162
23,050
Total equity
1,987,469
1,813,964
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,479,621
$
2,242,399
MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
April 1,
2023
March 26,
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Consolidated net income
$
175,093
$
159,248
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,746
10,930
Stock-based compensation expense
5,637
2,573
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
(15
)
125
Loss (income) from unconsolidated affiliates
984
(124
)
Gain on disposals of properties
(115
)
(5,507
)
Deferred income tax expense
372
258
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(111,547
)
(116,610
)
Inventories
(581
)
(40,803
)
Other assets
(17,950
)
314
Current liabilities
50,842
54,344
Other liabilities
(2,275
)
(1,752
)
Other, net
427
(137
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
111,618
62,859
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(7,556
)
(5,259
)
Insurance proceeds - capital related
8,000
—
Proceeds from the maturity of short term investments
50,000
—
Proceeds from sales of properties
118
6,219
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
644
959
Net cash provided by investing activities
51,206
1,919
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc.
(16,729
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(3,972
)
Repayments of debt
(56
)
(56
)
Issuance of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net
297
—
Net cash used to settle stock-based awards
(2,611
)
(230
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,099
)
(4,258
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,573
301
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
146,298
60,821
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
465,296
90,376
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period