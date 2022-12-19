Mueller Water Products : 2022 Proxy Report

LETTER FROM OUR

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DEAR FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS,

We are pleased to report that for the second consecutive year, the Company delivered double-digit net sales growth in Fiscal 2022. We once again increased our quarterly dividend by 5.5 percent and repurchased $35 million in common stock.

In partnership with the Board of Directors, the Company's management team continued executing the strategic plan to drive innovation, operational improvements with our key capital projects and safety across the Company.

Aligned with our goal to become the leading provider of technology-enabled products for water utilities, we launched nine new products. These new products further strengthen Mueller's position to help water utilities address the challenges they face from aging infrastructure, climate change, water scarcity and the labor market.

We expect to see benefits from our key capital projects with investments in our domestic manufacturing capabilities, primarily driven by the initial start-up of the new brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois, and completion of our plant restructuring consolidation into our Kimball, Tennessee facility. These investments improve our sustainability initiatives with a lead-free alloy that will be poured in our new brass foundry and increase efficiencies primarily driven by new equipment and the proximity to our new Kimball facility.

We published our second Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report in January 2022, which outlined our ESG strategy, targets, performance and goals.

The Company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts expanded during the year with the creation of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council as well as local teams at every facility and another team for our corporate and sales teams.

Our Board of Directors believes in the importance of having best-in-class corporate governance. In October, we announced an accelerated board refreshment process as well as the appointment of two new board members. Brian Slobodow joined the Board in October, and Niclas Ytterdahl is serving as a Board observer until after the 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

I would like to take a moment to recognize Bernard G. Rethore who, after 16 years of invaluable and distinguished service, will be retiring from the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Mr. Rethore has been a superb leader who has provided remarkable service and sound guidance during his tenure. He will be sincerely missed.

My fellow directors and I encourage you to review the accompanying Proxy Statement and associated materials prior to the Annual Meeting on February 7, 2023.

Thank you for being a Mueller Water Products stockholder and for your continued support.

MARK J. O'BRIEN

Non-Executive Chair of the Board