Mueller Water Products : 2022 Proxy Report

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
WHEN
WHERE
Tuesday, February 7, 2023;
The Annual Meeting will be held
10:00 A.M., Eastern Time
virtually via live webcast at:
www.meetnow.global/MLMGXU5
RECORD DATE
Only our stockholders at the close of business on December 12, 2022, the record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Board Recommendation
Proposal 1
To elect ten directors
FOR each director
Proposal 2
To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named
FOR
executive officers
Proposal 3
To approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of the advisory vote to
ANNUALLY
approve the compensation of our named executive officers
Proposal 4
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent
FOR
registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30,
2023
Stockholders will also transact any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting and any reconvened or rescheduled meeting following any adjournments or postponements thereof.
We use Securities and Exchange Commission rules allowing issuers to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the Internet. A Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or this Proxy Statement will first be mailed to our stockholders on or about December 19, 2022. Please refer to the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy materials email or proxy card you received for information on how to vote your shares and to ensure your shares will be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors.
STEVEN S. HEINRICHS
Corporate Secretary
Atlanta, Georgia
December 19, 2022
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON February 7, 2023
This Proxy Statement and our 2022 Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com (for beneficial
stockholders) and www.edocumentview.com/mwa (for registered stockholders).
LETTER FROM OUR
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DEAR FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS,
We are pleased to report that for the second consecutive year, the Company delivered double-digit net sales growth in Fiscal 2022. We once again increased our quarterly dividend by 5.5 percent and repurchased $35 million in common stock.
In partnership with the Board of Directors, the Company's management team continued executing the strategic plan to drive innovation, operational improvements with our key capital projects and safety across the Company.
Aligned with our goal to become the leading provider of technology-enabled products for water utilities, we launched nine new products. These new products further strengthen Mueller's position to help water utilities address the challenges they face from aging infrastructure, climate change, water scarcity and the labor market.
We expect to see benefits from our key capital projects with investments in our domestic manufacturing capabilities, primarily driven by the initial start-up of the new brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois, and completion of our plant restructuring consolidation into our Kimball, Tennessee facility. These investments improve our sustainability initiatives with a lead-free alloy that will be poured in our new brass foundry and increase efficiencies primarily driven by new equipment and the proximity to our new Kimball facility.
We published our second Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report in January 2022, which outlined our ESG strategy, targets, performance and goals.
The Company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts expanded during the year with the creation of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council as well as local teams at every facility and another team for our corporate and sales teams.
Our Board of Directors believes in the importance of having best-in-class corporate governance. In October, we announced an accelerated board refreshment process as well as the appointment of two new board members. Brian Slobodow joined the Board in October, and Niclas Ytterdahl is serving as a Board observer until after the 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting.
I would like to take a moment to recognize Bernard G. Rethore who, after 16 years of invaluable and distinguished service, will be retiring from the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Mr. Rethore has been a superb leader who has provided remarkable service and sound guidance during his tenure. He will be sincerely missed.
My fellow directors and I encourage you to review the accompanying Proxy Statement and associated materials prior to the Annual Meeting on February 7, 2023.
Thank you for being a Mueller Water Products stockholder and for your continued support.
MARK J. O'BRIEN
Non-Executive Chair of the Board
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.
PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting.
Company Overview
The Mueller Water Products story began in 1857 when a young machine shop apprentice immigrated to America to establish his first business in Decatur, Illinois. In the 165 years since, the Mueller name has become known for innovative water distribution products of superior quality, many of which have become industry standards.
Although the business has undergone many changes throughout the years, our commitment to innovation has never wavered. We are proud of our position as a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America and of our broad product and service portfolio found worldwide, which includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products and software technology that provides critical water system data.
This breadth of products and services enables us to deliver sustainable and efficient solutions that bridge the gap between intelligence and infrastructure, helping our customers deliver important water resources to their communities and empowering the smart cities of the future. We are one of the only companies that can fulfill the needs of water utilities from end to end - at the source, at the plant, below the ground, on the street and in the cloud. Built on a solid legacy of innovation, we have the expertise and vision to provide advanced infrastructure and technology solutions for transmitting, distributing, measuring and monitoring water more safely and effectively than ever before, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. To learn more visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.
Notable Achievements in Fiscal 2022
We continued execution of our long-term capital allocation strategy, allocating approximately $55 million for capital expenditures, nearing completion of the new lead-free brass foundry and reducing our geographic footprint.
We launched the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.
We increased corporate efficiencies and reduced our geographic and environmental footprint with the consolidation of our facilities in Woodland, Washington; Hammond, Indiana; Aurora, Illinois; and Surrey, British Columbia into the recently acquired facility in Kimball, Tennessee.
We again increased our annual dividend, which is the seventh increase since 2014.
We experienced the second consecutive year of double-digit net sales growth and ended the year with a record backlog.
We published our second annual ESG Report, updating our ambitious goals and targets.
