    MWA   US6247581084

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

(MWA)
Mueller Water Products : Increases Quarterly Dividend

10/22/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend by approximately 5.5% to 5.80 cents ($0.058) per share from 5.50 cents per share, payable on or about November 22, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2021.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller”) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and pressure management products. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 114 M - -
Net income 2021 81,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 2 594 M 2 594 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,36 $
Average target price 17,11 $
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marietta Edmunds Zakas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Cofield Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Steven S. Heinrichs Secretary, EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.32.15%2 594
ATLAS COPCO AB28.57%73 237
FANUC CORPORATION-3.81%41 096
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.25%38 627
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.87%36 447
SANDVIK AB9.04%32 021