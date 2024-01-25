Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Companyâs product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. The Company operates through two segments: Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. Water Flow Solutions segmentâs portfolio includes iron gate valves, specialty valves and service brass products. Water Management Solutions segmentâs portfolio includes fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, pressure control and software products and services.

