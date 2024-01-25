Mueller Water Products, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 6.40 cents ($0.064) per share, payable on or about February 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
Equities
MWA
US6247581084
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.89 USD
|+0.22%
|-0.43%
|-3.54%
|Jan. 25
|Mueller Water Products Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.064 a Share, Payable on Feb. 20 to Shareholders of Record on Feb. 9
|MT
|Dec. 14
|Transcript : Mueller Water Products, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 14, 2023
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.54%
|2 164 M $
|-5.56%
|76 560 M $
|+2.41%
|59 726 M $
|+4.20%
|27 240 M $
|-1.21%
|26 928 M $
|+0.90%
|25 915 M $
|+0.87%
|25 581 M $
|-3.33%
|20 922 M $
|-2.50%
|20 705 M $
|-0.10%
|15 110 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Mueller Water Products, Inc. - Nyse
- News Mueller Water Products, Inc.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend, Payable on or About February 20, 2024