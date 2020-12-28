Log in
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
12/28 06:31:16 am
243.05 EUR   +0.52%
06:21a DGAP-PVR : Münchener -6-
DJ
06:21a DGAP-PVR : Münchener -5-
DJ
06:21a DGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/28/2020 | 06:21am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 
Aktiengesellschaft in München 
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: 
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-28 / 12:20 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Name:                   |Münchener                            | 
|                        |Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft       | 
|                        |Aktiengesellschaft in München        | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Street:                 |Königinstraße 107               | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Postal code:            |80802                                | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|City:                   |München                              | 
|                        |Germany                              | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier |529900MUF4C20K50JS49                 | 
|(LEI):                  |                                     | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on    | 
| |subsidiary level                                            | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|18 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|              |% of voting| % of voting|  Total of|      Total| 
|              |     rights|      rights| both in %|  number of| 
|              |attached to|     through|   (7.a. +|     voting| 
|              |     shares| instruments|     7.b.)|     rights| 
|              |  (total of|   (total of|          |pursuant to| 
|              |      7.a.)|     7.b.1 +|          |    Sec. 41| 
|              |           |      7.b.2)|          |       WpHG| 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|New           |     6.38 %|      0.03 %|    6.41 %|140,098,931| 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|Previous      |     6.58 %|      0.27 %|    6.86 %|          /| 
|notification  |           |            |          |           | 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0008430026|          0|   8,938,811|        0 %|      6.38 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |       8,938.811        |         6.38 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A            |N/A         |     26,584|     0.02 %| 
|Securitie|               |            |           |           | 
|s (right |               |            |           |           | 
|to       |               |            |           |           | 
|recall)  |               |            |           |           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |     26,584|     0.02 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or  |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity |or        |physical |  rights|  rights| 
|          |date        |conversion|settlemen|absolute|    in %| 
|          |            |period    |t        |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Contract  |N/A         |N/A       |Cash     |  17,502|  0.01 %| 
|for       |            |          |         |        |        | 
|Difference|            |          |         |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|          |            |          |*Total*  |  17,502|  0.01 %| 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC  |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, LLC     |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Capital   |          %|           %|               %| 
|Holdings, Inc.      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Advisors, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)

