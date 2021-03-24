Log in
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
03/24
260.25 EUR   +0.52%
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -4-
DJ
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -3-
DJ
10:52aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-

03/24/2021 | 10:52am EDT
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 
              Königinstraße 107 
              80802 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.munichre.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178092 2021-03-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 56 200 M 66 434 M 66 434 M
Net income 2021 2 824 M 3 338 M 3 338 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 36 272 M 43 047 M 42 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 39 642
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 268,61 €
Last Close Price 258,90 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG6.63%43 919
HANNOVER RÜCK SE18.27%21 817
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.4.18%10 237
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-3.21%8 585
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-21.15%1 361
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.72%693
