MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Xetra - 09/08 06:40:41 am
244.6 EUR   -0.37%
06:26aMUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:38aMUNICH RE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/07MUNICH RE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
MUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

09/08/2020 | 06:26am EDT

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 275.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 53 324 M 62 960 M 62 960 M
Net income 2020 1 745 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net Debt 2020 297 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 34 394 M 40 660 M 40 610 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 39 693
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 245,10 €
Last Close Price 245,50 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-6.65%40 660
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-17.01%20 387
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.28%9 208
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-22.14%8 616
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-82.16%1 646
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-32.31%339
