MUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG
MUV2
DE0008430026
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
(MUV2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Xetra -
09/08 06:40:41 am
244.6
EUR
-0.37%
06:26a
MUNICH RE
: Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:38a
MUNICH RE
: Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/07
MUNICH RE
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
MUNICH RE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
0
09/08/2020 | 06:26am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 275.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
06:26a
MUNICH RE
: Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:38a
MUNICH RE
: Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/07
MUNICH RE
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
09/07
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG
: Munich Re Estimates Claims From Beirut Explosion,..
DJ
09/07
PANDEMICS, CLIMATE CHANGE, CYBER
: Major risks of our time – Better prepar..
PU
09/07
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG
: Munich Re sees slowdown in COVID-19-related losse..
RE
09/07
MUNICH RE
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/27
MUNICH RE
: Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08/25
MUNICH RE
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/18
MUNICH RE
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
53 324 M
62 960 M
62 960 M
Net income 2020
1 745 M
2 061 M
2 061 M
Net Debt 2020
297 M
351 M
351 M
P/E ratio 2020
19,1x
Yield 2020
4,05%
Capitalization
34 394 M
40 660 M
40 610 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,65x
EV / Sales 2021
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
39 693
Free-Float
97,9%
More Financials
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
245,10 €
Last Close Price
245,50 €
Spread / Highest target
24,6%
Spread / Average Target
-0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Joachim Wenning
Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka
Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
-6.65%
40 660
HANNOVER RÜCK SE
-17.01%
20 387
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
-8.28%
9 208
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
-22.14%
8 616
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
-82.16%
1 646
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.
-32.31%
339
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave