Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients 50% above pre-admission levels - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 05:00pm EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Medical costs of German COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50% higher than before they were admitted, data from a major insurer showed, a sign that even those who have recovered struggle to regain full health.

The study from Germany's second-largest health insurer DKV , seen by Reuters on Sunday, looked at the data of 5735 COVID-19 patients, of whom 605 were hospitalised and 49 died.

"Our evaluation shows: patients who are no longer infectious are far from being healthy," DKV Chief Executive Clemens Muth told Reuters. "Corona will continue to burden us in the medium term."

The coronavirus proved especially dangerous for people with heart disease, high blood pressure or respiratory diseases, the study showed.

However, 15% of the patients with no pre-existing conditions - those who had not submitted any bills for at least two years - also had to be treated in hospitals. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
05:00pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients..
RE
11/13MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
11/11MUNICH RE : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
11/11MUNICH RE : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
11/10MUNICH RE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/06MUNICH RE : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
11/06MUNICH RE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/05MUNICH RE : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
11/05MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
11/05MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53 810 M 63 630 M 63 630 M
Net income 2020 1 389 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net Debt 2020 2 148 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 32 853 M 38 852 M 38 849 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 39 731
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 252,72 €
Last Close Price 234,50 €
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-10.84%38 852
SWISS RE LTD-28.08%23 874
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-15.26%20 822
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-16.81%9 284
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-11.46%9 055
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-29.93%7 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group