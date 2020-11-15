Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients 50% above pre-admission levels - study

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Medical costs of German
COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50%
higher than before they were admitted, data from a major insurer
showed, a sign that even those who have recovered struggle to
regain full health.
The study from Germany's second-largest health insurer DKV
, seen by Reuters on Sunday, looked at the data of
5735 COVID-19 patients, of whom 605 were hospitalised and 49
died.
"Our evaluation shows: patients who are no longer infectious
are far from being healthy," DKV Chief Executive Clemens Muth
told Reuters. "Corona will continue to burden us in the medium
term."
The coronavirus proved especially dangerous for people with
heart disease, high blood pressure or respiratory diseases, the
study showed.
However, 15% of the patients with no pre-existing conditions
- those who had not submitted any bills for at least two years -
also had to be treated in hospitals.
