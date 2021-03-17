Log in
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re Warns of Hit From Texas Freeze

03/17/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
By Pietro Lombardi

Munich Re AG expects claims losses in the "mid triple-digit million euro range" stemming from the extreme cold snap that hit Texas last month.

"As there is still a very high degree of uncertainty at this stage, precise claims forecasts are not yet possible," the German reinsurance giant said in its annual report on Wednesday.

"In consideration of the great uncertainty, Munich Re currently expects claims expenditure in the mid triple-digit million euro range."

For this year, the company is targeting profits of roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.33 billion) and gross premiums written of EUR55 billion.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1247ET

Financials
Sales 2020 53 832 M 64 084 M 64 084 M
Net income 2020 1 227 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net Debt 2020 2 398 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 37 084 M 44 095 M 44 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 39 642
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 267,31 €
Last Close Price 264,70 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG9.02%43 919
SWISS RE LTD9.74%28 435
HANNOVER RÜCK SE17.27%21 817
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.9.35%10 237
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED11.97%9 102
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.09%8 585
