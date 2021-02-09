Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/09/2021 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.02.2021 / 10:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Street: Königinstraße 107
Postal code: 80802
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MUF4C20K50JS49

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, California, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Feb 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.03 % 0.00 % 3.03 % 140,098,931
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008430026 0 4,250,828 0.00 % 3.03 %
Total 4,250,828 3.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 3.03 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Feb 2021


09.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166664  09.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166664&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
02/08MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
02/08MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Correction of a release from 08/02/2021 a..
EQ
02/08DGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-
DJ
02/08DGAP-PVR : Münchener -3-
DJ
02/08DGAP-PVR : Münchener -2-
DJ
02/08MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Correction of a release from 05/02/2021 a..
EQ
02/05MUNICH RE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
02/04DGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-
DJ
02/04DGAP-PVR : Münchener -3-
DJ
02/04DGAP-PVR : Münchener -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53 807 M 65 008 M 65 008 M
Net income 2020 1 218 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net Debt 2020 2 398 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 32 517 M 39 135 M 39 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 39 731
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 261,44 €
Last Close Price 232,10 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-4.41%39 135
SWISS RE LTD-0.29%25 778
HANNOVER RÜCK SE6.83%20 204
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-6.28%9 000
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-3.90%8 172
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-3.15%7 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ