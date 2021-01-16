Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Munich Re: Blockchain Initiative B3i gains truly international scope

01/16/2021 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Co-founded by Munich Re in 2016, the Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative welcomes ten new members on 06.02.2017

Munich - Since its launch in October 2016, the Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative B3i has gained broad attention across the industry and beyond. In the meantime, 10 additional insurance and reinsurance companies have decided to join, giving the initiative a truly global scope with members from Asia, Europe and the Americas. The current 15 members of B3i are Achmea, Aegon, Ageas, Allianz, Generali, Hannover Re, Liberty Mutual, Munich Re, RGA, SCOR, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Catlin and Zurich Insurance Group.

Harald Rosenberger, Global Head of Innovation at Munich Re says: 'Blockchain has the power to transform information into value. We are keen to explore its potential for reinsurance and beyond in an even larger B3i community'.

In a collaborative effort, members of the B3i will explore the ability of distributed ledger technologies to increase efficiencies in the exchange of data between reinsurance and insurance companies. In order to realize a proof of concept, the participating members will implement a pilot project aimed at transacting reinsurance contracts amongst each other. If blockchain technology proves to be a viable tool, it could transform the insurance industry through a shared, transparent record of contract-related information. Streamlining communication and transactions would subsequently improve industry processes and provide better insurance services to customers. The Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative B3i intends to share first results in June 2017.

Disclaimer
This company news contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Munich Re Group - Münchener Rück AG published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 16:27:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
11:28aMUNICH RE : Blockchain Initiative B3i gains truly international scope
PU
11:28aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Reinsurance Company
PU
01/14MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Managers' Transactions 2021
PU
01/14DGAP-PVR : Münchener -4-
DJ
01/14DGAP-PVR : Münchener -3-
DJ
01/14DGAP-PVR : Münchener -2-
DJ
01/14MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/13DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München..
DJ
01/12MUNICH RE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/12MUNICH RE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53 687 M 64 827 M 64 827 M
Net income 2020 1 230 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net Debt 2020 2 398 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 33 302 M 40 263 M 40 211 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 39 731
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 262,16 €
Last Close Price 237,70 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Benita Ferrero-Waldner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-2.10%40 263
SWISS RE LTD1.39%26 488
HANNOVER RÜCK SE3.38%19 640
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-1.23%9 240
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-0.75%8 116
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-3.94%7 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ