  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUGHAL   PK0109901014

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MUGHAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
48.89 PKR   -3.42%
12:15aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : 8th Profit and 4th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
02/12Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Notice of Board Meeting - QII - FY 2023
PU
01/27Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 8th Profit and 4th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders

02/15/2023 | 12:15am EST
MISIL/Sukuk-I/2k23

February 15, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE SUKUK CERTIFICATE - I (8TH RENTAL & 4TH PRINCIPAL PAYMENT)

Notice is hereby given that 8th rental and 4th principal payment in respect of Sukuk Certificates - I issued by Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited is due on Thursday, March 02, 2023. Accordingly, in order to determine the entitlement of sukuk holders, the transfer books shall remain closed from February 23, 2023 to March 02, 2023 (Both days inclusive) on account of 8th rental and 4th principal payment. Central Depository System (CDS) Transaction IDs received in order by the Share Registrar, M/S THK Associates (Private) Limited, 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi, up to the close of business on February 22, 2023 will be treated in time to process for rental and principal payment to the sukuk holders.

You are requested to update your correct International Bank Account Number ("IBAN") details latest by February 22, 2023.

Profit on investment in sukuks to a sukuk holder is subject to deduction of income tax under Section 151 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. You are requested to provide valid Income Tax Exemption Certificates to our Share Registrar, M/S THK Associates (Private) Limited, 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi, latest by up to the close of business on February 22, 2023.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

  1. The Executive Director (Enforcement) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 71 600 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2023 4 110 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,99x
Yield 2023 7,16%
Capitalization 16 409 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 197
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 48,89 PKR
Average target price 90,80 PKR
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khurram Javaid Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Chief Financial Officer
Mirza Javaid Iqbal Chairman
Rashid Hassan Butt Manager-Information Technology & Networks
Shakeel Ahmad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.20%63
JSW STEEL LIMITED-5.76%20 861
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.11.45%19 843
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION5.54%16 035
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.13.75%14 315
TERNIUM S.A.24.18%7 436