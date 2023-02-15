Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 8th Profit and 4th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders

MISIL/Sukuk-I/2k23 February 15, 2023

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE SUKUK CERTIFICATE - I (8TH RENTAL & 4TH PRINCIPAL PAYMENT)

Notice is hereby given that 8th rental and 4th principal payment in respect of Sukuk Certificates - I issued by Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited is due on Thursday, March 02, 2023. Accordingly, in order to determine the entitlement of sukuk holders, the transfer books shall remain closed from February 23, 2023 to March 02, 2023 (Both days inclusive) on account of 8th rental and 4th principal payment. Central Depository System (CDS) Transaction IDs received in order by the Share Registrar, M/S THK Associates (Private) Limited, 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi, up to the close of business on February 22, 2023 will be treated in time to process for rental and principal payment to the sukuk holders.

You are requested to update your correct International Bank Account Number ("IBAN") details latest by February 22, 2023.

Profit on investment in sukuks to a sukuk holder is subject to deduction of income tax under Section 151 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. You are requested to provide valid Income Tax Exemption Certificates to our Share Registrar, M/S THK Associates (Private) Limited, 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi, latest by up to the close of business on February 22, 2023.

