Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUGHAL   PK0109901014

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MUGHAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
49.00 PKR   +0.12%
01:07aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
01:07aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
05/15Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders

06/02/2023 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISIL/Sukuk-4/2023

June 02, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

SUBJECT: 9th Profit & 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1Holders

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that 9th Profit & 5th Principal payment to Sukuk holders which was due on June 02, 2023 has been made.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

  1. The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
01:07aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate..
PU
01:07aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate..
PU
05/15Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate..
PU
05/08Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of..
PU
05/02Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Corrigendum - Interim Financial Report for the Period End..
PU
04/28Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
04/18Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Notice of Board Meeting - QIII - FY 2023
PU
04/10Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Issuance of commercial paper
PU
03/02Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 8th Profit and 4th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate..
PU
03/02Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 8th Profit and 4th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 71 600 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2023 4 110 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 446 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 197
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,00 PKR
Average target price 78,20 PKR
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khurram Javaid Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Chief Financial Officer
Mirza Javaid Iqbal Chairman
Rashid Hassan Butt Manager-Information Technology & Networks
Shakeel Ahmad Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.43%58
JSW STEEL LIMITED-9.69%20 211
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.4.65%18 104
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-2.35%14 532
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD-10.84%10 711
TERNIUM S.A.22.09%7 324
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer