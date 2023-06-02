Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders

MISIL/Sukuk-4/2023 June 02, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

SUBJECT: 9th Profit & 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1Holders

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that 9th Profit & 5th Principal payment to Sukuk holders which was due on June 02, 2023 has been made.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)