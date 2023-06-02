Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : 9th Profit and 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders

|
MISIL/Sukuk-4/2023
|
June 02, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCAR & Courier
SUBJECT: 9th Profit & 5th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1Holders
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that 9th Profit & 5th Principal payment to Sukuk holders which was due on June 02, 2023 has been made.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of,
MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
-
The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.
Disclaimer
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:06:00 UTC.