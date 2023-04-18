Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Notice of Board Meeting - QIII - FY 2023

MISIL/BM-4/2023 April 18, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED - BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited ("the Company") will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:30 am at the registered office of the Company located at 31-A Shadman 1, Lahore, to consider the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 / for declaration of any entitlement, if any.

The Company has declared the "CLOSED PERIOD" from April 18, 2023 to April 28, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

ours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)