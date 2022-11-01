Advanced search
    MUGHAL   PK0109901014

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MUGHAL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
60.50 PKR   -1.69%
12:56aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to be sent to shareholders - Unclaimed dividend
PU
10/31Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Resolutions adopted at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on October 31st 2022
PU
10/31Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Election of directors - Notice of elected directors
PU
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to be sent to shareholders - Unclaimed dividend

11/01/2022 | 12:56am EDT
MISIL/NUSD/2022

November 01, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

SUBJECT:

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Sir,

In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice prior to its being dispatched to shareholders as on November 01, 2022.

The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

for MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez

(Company Secretary)

  1. The Executive Director (Enforcement) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.

November 01, 2022

Dear Member(s),

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND (D-06)

Notice under Section 244(1) of the Companies Act, 2017

It is hereby notified that pursuant to section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017("the Act"), any shares issued or dividend declared by the Company, which remain unclaimed, unpaid or undelivered for a period of three (03) years from the date of it becoming due and payable shall vest with the Federal Government, after having completed the stipulated procedure. Moreover, section 244 (1) (a) of the Act requires the Company to give a notice of 90 days to the relevant person to file their claim with the Company.

In compliance with above, notice is hereby given to you to file your claim in respect of dividend (D-06) amount declared on October 31, 2019, that are appearing in the record of the Company as unclaimed/unpaid/undelivered for a period of three (03) years from the due date. The details of unclaimed dividend (D-06) have also been made available on the Company's website i.e. www.mughalsteel.com.

All such claims should reach Company's Share Registrar M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, Plot no. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi within ninety (90) days from the date of this notice.

Yours sincerely,

s/d

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez (Company Secretary)

Disclaimer

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
