Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to be sent to shareholders - Unclaimed dividend

In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice prior to its being dispatched to shareholders as on November 01, 2022.

November 01, 2022

Dear Member(s),

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND (D-06)

Notice under Section 244(1) of the Companies Act, 2017

It is hereby notified that pursuant to section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017("the Act"), any shares issued or dividend declared by the Company, which remain unclaimed, unpaid or undelivered for a period of three (03) years from the date of it becoming due and payable shall vest with the Federal Government, after having completed the stipulated procedure. Moreover, section 244 (1) (a) of the Act requires the Company to give a notice of 90 days to the relevant person to file their claim with the Company.

In compliance with above, notice is hereby given to you to file your claim in respect of dividend (D-06) amount declared on October 31, 2019, that are appearing in the record of the Company as unclaimed/unpaid/undelivered for a period of three (03) years from the due date. The details of unclaimed dividend (D-06) have also been made available on the Company's website i.e. www.mughalsteel.com.

All such claims should reach Company's Share Registrar M/s THK Associates (Private) Limited, Plot no. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi within ninety (90) days from the date of this notice.

Yours sincerely,

s/d

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez (Company Secretary)