Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to shareholders

MISIL/NUSD/2023 January 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

SUBJECT: FINAL NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Sir,

In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice prior to its publication in newspaper as on January 30, 2023.

The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

for MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez

(Company Secretary)