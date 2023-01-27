Advanced search
    MUGHAL   PK0109901014

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MUGHAL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
49.76 PKR   +7.24%
12:25aMughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to shareholders
PU
2022Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Credit of 7th Profit and 3rd Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
2022Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Credit of 7th Profit and 3rd Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1 Holders
PU
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to shareholders

01/27/2023 | 12:25am EST
MISIL/NUSD/2023

January 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

SUBJECT:

FINAL NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Sir,

In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice prior to its publication in newspaper as on January 30, 2023.

The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

for MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez

(Company Secretary)

  1. The Executive Director (Enforcement) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
