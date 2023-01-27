Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Prior transmission to exchange of notice to shareholders

|
MISIL/NUSD/2023
|
January 27, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCARS & Courier
|
SUBJECT:
|
FINAL NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Sir,
In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice prior to its publication in newspaper as on January 30, 2023.
The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.
Yours Sincerely,
for MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Muhammad Fahad Hafeez
(Company Secretary)
-
The Executive Director (Enforcement) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.
Disclaimer
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:24:02 UTC.