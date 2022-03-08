Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Solar project

MISIL/PSX/2k22 March 08, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Capitalization of Solar Project

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that solar project which was earlier notified vide letter no. MISIL/CSPS/2019(1) dated November 08, 2019, has become operational.

The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)