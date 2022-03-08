Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Solar project

|
MISIL/PSX/2k22
|
March 08, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCARS & Courier
|
Subject:
|
Capitalization of Solar Project
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that solar project which was earlier notified vide letter no. MISIL/CSPS/2019(1) dated November 08, 2019, has become operational.
The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.
Yours Sincerely,
For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
-
Executive Director / HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
