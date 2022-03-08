Log in
    MUGHAL   PK0109901014

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MUGHAL)
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Solar project

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
MISIL/PSX/2k22

March 08, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

Subject:

Capitalization of Solar Project

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that solar project which was earlier notified vide letter no. MISIL/CSPS/2019(1) dated November 08, 2019, has become operational.

The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

  1. Executive Director / HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
    Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
