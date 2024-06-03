MISIL/Sukuk-I/2024

June 03, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

SUBJECT: 13th Profit & 9th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1Holders

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that 13th Profit & 9th Principal payment to Sukuk holders which was due on June 02, 2024 has been made on May 31, 2024.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

  1. The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.

