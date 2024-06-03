MISIL/Sukuk-I/2024
June 03, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCAR & Courier
SUBJECT: 13th Profit & 9th Principal Payment to Sukuk Certificate-1Holders
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that 13th Profit & 9th Principal payment to Sukuk holders which was due on June 02, 2024 has been made on May 31, 2024.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of,
MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
- The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.
