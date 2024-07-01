MISIL/Sukuk-II/2024 July 1, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

SUBJECT: 2nd Profit Payment to Sukuk Certificate-IIHolders

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that 2nd Profit payment to Sukuk holders - II which was due on June 28, 2024 has been made on June 28, 2024.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)