Ref: MISIL/CORP/2K23
October 31, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: COMMENCEMNET OF TRANSFER OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Company has commenced the transfer of payment in respect of final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2023 @ Rs. 3.20 per share i.e. 32% through its paying agent. Accordingly, as soon as the dividend payment cycle is completed, the Company will intimate the same to PSX immediately.
Yours Sincerely,
For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Muhammad Fahad Hafeez
(Company Secretary)
-
The Director / HOD
(Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:10:48 UTC.