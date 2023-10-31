Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited is a Pakistan-based steel company. The Company is involved in multidimensional activities, including making billets of mild steel, spring steel, deformed bar, re-bar, cold twisted rebar and a range of sections, such as I.Beams, L.Sections, C.Section, H.Beam, T.Bar and other in the downstream industry. The Company has two segments. Ferrous segment comprises long-rolled mild steel related products. Non-ferrous segment mainly comprises copper and related waste items. It offers its products under various categories, including Smelting, such as Ferro Silicomanganese, Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon; Billet, such as Mild Carbon Billets, Spring Steels, Austentic Stainless Steel, Ferrite Stainless steels and Alloys Steels; Bars, including Deformed Bars, Re-inforcement Bars and Thermax Bars; Beams, including I Beams (Girders), Angle Section (L Section), T Bar (T section) and C Channel, and Grade and Specifications, including ASTM A 615 G-40 and ASTM A 321.