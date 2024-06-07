Ref: MISIL/PSX-Listing/GEM/MEL/2024(2) June 07, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: INITIAL OFFER TO THE ACCREDITED INVESTORS - LISTING ON GEM MUGHAL ENERGY LIMITED

Dear Sir,

Refer to our earlier letter dated May 24, 2024 bearing reference no. MISIL/PSX- Listing/GEM/MEL/2024, In this regards, we would like to inform you that subscription of shares of Mughal Energy Limited was carried out on June 03 & 04, 2024 in which total (tentative) of 19,742,374 ordinary shares against the issue size of 19,411,000 ordinary shares were subscribed.

Following is a summary of Investor's subscription of Mughal Energy Limited:

Application Category No. of No. of Shares Amount in of Shares Applications (PKR) 500 18 9,000 150,660 1000 19 19,000 318,060 1500 - - - 2000 07 14,000 234,360 Above 2000 share 11 19,700,374 329,784,292 Overall Total 55 19,742,374 330,487,372

Yours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

CC: Executive Director / HOD,

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.