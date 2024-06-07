Ref: MISIL/PSX-Listing/GEM/MEL/2024(2)

June 07, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT:

INITIAL OFFER TO THE ACCREDITED INVESTORS - LISTING ON GEM

MUGHAL ENERGY LIMITED

Dear Sir,

Refer to our earlier letter dated May 24, 2024 bearing reference no. MISIL/PSX- Listing/GEM/MEL/2024, In this regards, we would like to inform you that subscription of shares of Mughal Energy Limited was carried out on June 03 & 04, 2024 in which total (tentative) of 19,742,374 ordinary shares against the issue size of 19,411,000 ordinary shares were subscribed.

Following is a summary of Investor's subscription of Mughal Energy Limited:

Application Category

No. of

No. of Shares

Amount in

of Shares

Applications

(PKR)

500

18

9,000

150,660

1000

19

19,000

318,060

1500

-

-

-

2000

07

14,000

234,360

Above 2000 share

11

19,700,374

329,784,292

Overall Total

55

19,742,374

330,487,372

Yours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)

CC: Executive Director / HOD,

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad.

