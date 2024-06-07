Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : INITIAL OFFER TO THE ACCREDITED INVESTORS - LISTING ON GEM MUGHAL ENERGY LIMITED
June 07, 2024 at 06:30 am EDT
Share
Ref: MISIL/PSX-Listing/GEM/MEL/2024(2)
June 07, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT:
INITIAL OFFER TO THE ACCREDITED INVESTORS - LISTING ON GEM
MUGHAL ENERGY LIMITED
Dear Sir,
Refer to our earlier letter dated May 24, 2024 bearing reference no. MISIL/PSX- Listing/GEM/MEL/2024, In this regards, we would like to inform you that subscription of shares of Mughal Energy Limited was carried out on June 03 & 04, 2024 in which total (tentative) of 19,742,374 ordinary shares against the issue size of 19,411,000 ordinary shares were subscribed.
Following is a summary of Investor's subscription of Mughal Energy Limited:
Application Category
No. of
No. of Shares
Amount in
of Shares
Applications
(PKR)
500
18
9,000
150,660
1000
19
19,000
318,060
1500
-
-
-
2000
07
14,000
234,360
Above 2000 share
11
19,700,374
329,784,292
Overall Total
55
19,742,374
330,487,372
Yours Sincerely,
For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
CC: Executive Director / HOD,
Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on
07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 June 2024 10:29:07 UTC.
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited is a Pakistan-based steel company. The Company is involved in multidimensional activities, including making billets of mild steel, spring steel, deformed bar, re-bar, cold twisted rebar and a range of sections, such as I.Beams, L.Sections, C.Section, H.Beam, T.Bar and other in the downstream industry. The Company has two segments. Ferrous segment comprises of long-rolled mild steel related products. Non-ferrous segment comprises of copper and related waste items. It offers its products under various categories, including Smelting, such as Ferro Silicomanganese, Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon; Billet, such as Mild Carbon Billets, Spring Steels, Austentic Stainless Steel, Ferrite Stainless steels and Alloys Steels; Bars, including Deformed Bars, Re-inforcement Bars and Thermax Bars; Beams, including I Beams (Girders), Angle Section (L Section), T Bar (T section) and C Channel, and Grade and Specifications, including ASTM A 615 G-40 and ASTM A 321.