Mughal Iron & Steel Industries : Issuance of sukuk - III
April 19, 2024 at 01:34 am EDT
MISIL/Sukuk-III/2024
April 19, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCAR & Courier
ISSUANCE OF SUKUK - III
Dear Sir,
We wish to inform you that Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (the Company) has raised and received PKR 3,000,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Three Billion only) inclusive of a green shoe of up to PKR 500,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Five Hundred Million) (the "Sukuk Issue") in its designated bank account by successfully issuing Rated, Privately Placed, Un-Secured, Sukuk to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) for a period of 06 Months for meeting the working capital requirements of the Company, the instrument carries profit at the rate of 6MK+1.10%-.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
The Director / HOD
(Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad.
The Director (Enforcement Department), Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad.
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited is a Pakistan-based steel company. The Company is involved in multidimensional activities, including making billets of mild steel, spring steel, deformed bar, re-bar, cold twisted rebar and a range of sections, such as I.Beams, L.Sections, C.Section, H.Beam, T.Bar and other in the downstream industry. The Company has two segments. Ferrous segment comprises of long-rolled mild steel related products. Non-ferrous segment comprises of copper and related waste items. It offers its products under various categories, including Smelting, such as Ferro Silicomanganese, Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon; Billet, such as Mild Carbon Billets, Spring Steels, Austentic Stainless Steel, Ferrite Stainless steels and Alloys Steels; Bars, including Deformed Bars, Re-inforcement Bars and Thermax Bars; Beams, including I Beams (Girders), Angle Section (L Section), T Bar (T section) and C Channel, and Grade and Specifications, including ASTM A 615 G-40 and ASTM A 321.