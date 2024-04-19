MISIL/Sukuk-III/2024 April 19, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCAR & Courier

ISSUANCE OF SUKUK - III

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited (the Company) has raised and received PKR 3,000,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Three Billion only) inclusive of a green shoe of up to PKR 500,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Five Hundred Million) (the "Sukuk Issue") in its designated bank account by successfully issuing Rated, Privately Placed, Un-Secured, Sukuk to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) for a period of 06 Months for meeting the working capital requirements of the Company, the instrument carries profit at the rate of 6MK+1.10%-.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)