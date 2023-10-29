Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was PKR 21,032.13 million compared to PKR 14,073.29 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 515.06 million compared to PKR 871.52 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 1.53 compared to PKR 2.6 a year ago.