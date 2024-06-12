Ref: MISIL/PSX-Listing/GEM/MEL/2024
June 12, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT:
LISTING ON GEM - MUGHAL ENERGY LIMITED
Dear Sir,
This is to inform that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has notified the listing of Mughal Energy Limited on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board with effect from Thursday, June 13, 2024. (copy attached).
Yours Sincerely,
For MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)
CC: Executive Director / HOD,
Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad.
