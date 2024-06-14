MISIL/Sukuk-II/2024 June 14, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

By PUCARS & Courier

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE SUKUK-II(2nd PROFIT PAYMENT)

Notice is hereby given that 2nd Profit Payment in respect of Sukuk Certificates - II issued by Mughal Iron and Steel Industries Limited is due on Friday June 28, 2024. Accordingly, in order to determine the profit payment entitlement of Sukuk holders, the transfer books shall remain closed from Friday, June 21, 2024 to Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive). Central Depository System (CDS) transaction IDS received in order by the share registrar, M/s. Digital Custodian Company Limited, Perdesi house, 4th Floor, Old Queens Road, Karachi., up to the close of business on Thursday, June 20, 2024 will be treated in time for entitlement of Sukuk holders for profit payment.

Sukuk holders are requested to update their correct international bank account number (''IBAN'') details latest by June 20, 2024.

Profit on investment in Sukuks to a Sukuk holder is subject to deduction of income tax under section 151 of the income tax ordinance 2001. All the Sukuk holders are requested to provide valid income tax exemption certificates to our Share Registrar, M/s. Digital Custodian Company Limited, Perdesi house, 4th Floor, Old Queens Road, Karachi., up to the close of business on June 20, 2024.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of,

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)