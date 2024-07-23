MISIL/NUCR/2024
July 23, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
By PUCARS & Courier
SUBJECT:
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS PRIOR TO ITS PUBLICATION IN NEWSPAPERS
Dear Sir,
In compliance of Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find attached copy of notice to shareholders (Annexure-A) before its publication in newspapers.
The above is submitted for information of the Exchange.
Yours Sincerely,
for MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Muhammad Fahad Hafeez
(Company Secretary)
- The Executive Director (Enforcement) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.
"Annexure - A"
