MISIL/Sukuk-I/2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.
By PUCAR & Courier
SUBJECT:March 29, 2024
1st Profit Payment to Sukuk Certificate-II Holders
Dear Sir,We are pleased to inform you that 1st Profit payment to Sukuk holders - II which was due on March 28, 2024 has been made on March 27 & 28, 2024.
Yours Sincerely,
For and on behalf of,
MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ
(Company Secretary)CC:
The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD)
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.
Disclaimer
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 05:49:03 UTC.