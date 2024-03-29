MISIL/Sukuk-I/2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT:March 29, 2024

1st Profit Payment to Sukuk Certificate-II Holders

Dear Sir,We are pleased to inform you that 1st Profit payment to Sukuk holders - II which was due on March 28, 2024 has been made on March 27 & 28, 2024.

MUGHAL IRON & STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

MUHAMMAD FAHAD HAFEEZ

(Company Secretary)CC:

The Executive Director Securities Market Division (SMD)

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad.