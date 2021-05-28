Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPSC   DE000A254203

MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(MPSC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

DGAP-NVR : Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2021 | 06:06am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mühl Product & Service AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement 
Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-28 / 12:04 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of total number of voting rights 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Mühl Product & Service AG 
 Bahnhofstraße 15 
 99448 Kranichfeld 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
               Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
 
 X             Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)        27 May 2021 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 4.271.111 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Mühl Product & Service AG 
              Bahnhofstraße 15 
              99448 Kranichfeld 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://muehl.ag 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202037 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

All news about MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
06:06aDGAP-NVR  : Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
DJ
06:06aMÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
04/28DGAP-AFR  : Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
DJ
04/28MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
2020MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Herrmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Hahn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Berthold Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Member-Management Board
Jörg Christoph Hußmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT12.26%5
CRH PLC23.99%41 216
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.93%39 092
HOLCIM LTD10.08%36 786
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED24.45%26 504
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY25.10%24 613