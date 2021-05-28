DGAP-NVR : Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mühl Product & Service AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-05-28 / 12:04
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 May 2021
3. New total number of voting rights:
4.271.111
Language: English
Internet: https://muehl.ag
