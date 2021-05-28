DGAP-NVR : Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mühl Product & Service AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-05-28 / 12:04 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer Mühl Product & Service AG Bahnhofstraße 15 99448 Kranichfeld Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 May 2021 3. New total number of voting rights: 4.271.111 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Internet: https://muehl.ag

