  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft
  News
  Summary
    MPSC   DE000A254203

MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(MPSC)
Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2021 | 06:06am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mühl Product & Service AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2021 / 12:04
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 May 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
4.271.111


28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://muehl.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202037  28.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
