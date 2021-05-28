|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mühl Product & Service AG
Mühl Product & Service AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.05.2021 / 12:04
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|27 May 2021
