Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 17:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christel Last name(s): Hahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A254203

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.0000 EUR 3000.00 EUR 3.0000 EUR 9000.00 EUR 3.0000 EUR 9000.00 EUR 3.0000 EUR 6000.00 EUR 3.0000 EUR 6000.00 EUR 3.0000 EUR 4500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.0000 EUR 37500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

