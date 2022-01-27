Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Mühl Product & Service AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPSC   DE000A254203

MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG

(MPSC)
MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG

(MPSC) 
Summary

Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/27/2022 | 11:02am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christel
Last name(s): Hahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254203

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.0000 EUR 3000.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 9000.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 9000.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 6000.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 6000.00 EUR
3.0000 EUR 4500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0000 EUR 37500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://muehl.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72186  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
