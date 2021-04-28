DGAP-AFR : Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mühl Product & Service AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure
of financial statements
Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114,
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-04-28 / 15:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mühl Product & Service AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://muehl.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://muehl.ag
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1190068 2021-04-28
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190068&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2021 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)