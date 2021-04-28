DGAP-AFR : Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mühl Product & Service AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-04-28 / 15:25 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mühl Product & Service AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021 Address: https://muehl.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Mühl Product & Service AG Bahnhofstraße 15 99448 Kranichfeld Germany Internet: https://muehl.ag End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1190068 2021-04-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)