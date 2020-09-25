Log in
MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(MPSC)
Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/25/2020

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mühl Product & Service AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
25.09.2020 / 07:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mühl Product & Service AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020
Address: https://muehl.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

25.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://muehl.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1136551  25.09.2020 

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Sandy Möser Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.00%4
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-4.93%43 398
CRH PLC-14.49%27 962
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-21.84%27 898
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-10.73%16 744
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-4.37%15 180
