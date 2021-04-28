DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mühl Product & Service AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.04.2021 / 15:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021

Address:

Mühl Product & Service AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2021Address: https://muehl.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

28.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

