  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Mühl Product & Service Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPSC   DE000A254203

MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(MPSC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Mühl Product & Service AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/28/2021 | 09:27am EDT
28.04.2021 / 15:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mühl Product & Service AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://muehl.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

28.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mühl Product & Service AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://muehl.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1190068  28.04.2021 

© EQS 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Herrmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christel Hahn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Berthold Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Member-Management Board
Jörg Christoph Hußmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT16.33%5
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.19%38 025
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD16.33%37 868
CRH PLC15.73%37 311
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED19.64%24 463
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY21.95%23 994
