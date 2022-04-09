Mukand : Demise

April 09, 2022
|
1
|
Department of Corporate Services BSE Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
ISINCode:INE304A01026
BSE Scrip Code : 500460
|
2
|
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.
ISINCode:INE304A01026
NSE Scrip Name: MUKANDLTD
Sub:Demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, Non-Executive Director of the Company
Re.: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir(s),
Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III thereto, we hereby intimate you the sad demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, on April 08, 2022.
Kindly take the above on your record.
For Mukand Limited
K. J. Mallya Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Mukand Limited published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 12:48:09 UTC.