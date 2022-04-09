Mukand : Demise

April 09, 2022

Sub:Demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, Non-Executive Director of the Company

Re.: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III thereto, we hereby intimate you the sad demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, on April 08, 2022.

For Mukand Limited