  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mukand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500460   INE304A01026

MUKAND LIMITED

(500460)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
148.40 INR   +0.30%
03/19MUKAND : General updates
PU
03/14MUKAND : Loss of share certificate
PU
02/11Mukand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

Mukand : Demise

04/09/2022 | 08:49am EDT
April 09, 2022

1

Department of Corporate Services BSE Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

ISINCode:INE304A01026

BSE Scrip Code : 500460

2

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

ISINCode:INE304A01026

NSE Scrip Name: MUKANDLTD

Sub:Demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, Non-Executive Director of the Company

Re.: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III thereto, we hereby intimate you the sad demise of Shri Pratap V Ashar, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, on April 08, 2022.

Kindly take the above on your record.

For Mukand Limited

K. J. Mallya Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mukand Limited published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 260 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2021 -2 038 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 16 242 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,77x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 20 985 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 543
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart MUKAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mukand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirajkumar R. Bajaj Co-Chairman & Joint Managing Director
A. M. Kulkarni President
Umesh V. Joshi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounts
Mahesh Malviya Head-Information Technology
K. Jayavanth Mallya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUKAND LIMITED17.03%276
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.2.09%25 579
JSW STEEL LIMITED15.33%23 960
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION10.89%20 877
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.1.86%16 544
TERNIUM S.A.12.64%9 623