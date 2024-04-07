11,999,782 Equity Shares of Mukka Proteins Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

11,999,782 Equity Shares of Mukka Proteins Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 33 days starting from 5-MAR-2024 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the post-Issue Equity Share capital, of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, shall be locked in period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of Allotment as minimum Promoter?s contribution and the shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of 6 (six) months year from the date of Allotment.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to the Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 30 (thirty) days from the date of Allotment in the Issue and the balance 50% of the Equity Shares shall be locked-in for a period of 90 (ninety) days from the date of Allotment in the Issue, or such other period as may be prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations