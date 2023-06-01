Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mulberry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUL   GB0006094303

MULBERRY GROUP PLC

(MUL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-06-01 am EDT
255.00 GBX    0.00%
05:17pHugh Callaghan, one of wrongly convicted 'Birmingham Six', dies aged 93
RE
04/27Alphabet, Meta lure back advertisers as smaller rivals struggle
RE
04/26Alphabet, Meta lure back advertisers as smaller rivals expected to struggle
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hugh Callaghan, one of wrongly convicted 'Birmingham Six', dies aged 93

06/01/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aquitted members of the Birmingham Six, sent to prison in 1975 for the IRA's bombing of two pubs, gather ...

BELFAST (Reuters) - Hugh Callaghan, one of six men wrongly convicted for pub bombings in the English city of Birmingham that killed 21 people in 1974, died this week at the age of 93, his lawyer said.

The "Birmingham Six" were Irish men living in England who were rounded up after the bombings of the crowded Mulberry Bush pub and The Tavern. They spent 16 years in jail until they were exonerated and released in 1991.

The bombings were the deadliest attack on the British mainland during "The Troubles" - 30 years of conflict between mostly Catholic nationalists, who favoured Northern Ireland's unification with the Republic of Ireland, and mostly Protestant unionists wanting to stay in the United Kingdom.

More than 180 people were injured in the attack.

Although the Irish Republican Army (IRA) has been blamed by authorities for planting the explosives, it has never claimed responsibility.

An inquest in 2019 concluded the bombs were planted by members of the Provisional IRA, and that a warning they gave was inadequate.

Callaghan, who lived a private life after his release, died on May 27, lawyer Gareth Peirce, who represented the Birmingham Six, told Reuters.

"He was the one who was in a vulnerable situation. Perhaps the most vulnerable. The fact that he survived and came out and had a life was a heroic achievement of stamina," Peirce said.

The other five members of the Birmingham Six were Patrick Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker.

The Troubles, in which some 3,600 people died, were largely brought to an end by the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Graham Fahy; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MULBERRY GROUP PLC
05:17pHugh Callaghan, one of wrongly convicted 'Birmingham Six', dies aged 93
RE
04/27Alphabet, Meta lure back advertisers as smaller rivals struggle
RE
04/26Alphabet, Meta lure back advertisers as smaller rivals expected to struggle
RE
04/20FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.1% as Lower Oil Prices Weigh on Wider Market
DJ
04/20Rise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
04/20Sterling Could Stay Rangebound Versus Euro
DJ
04/20Sterling May Have Limited Scope to Rise on BOE Rate Expectations
DJ
04/20Rate fears hit indices; Tesla results hurt peers
AN
04/20Oil Reverses Almost All Gains That Followed Saudi-Led Cuts
DJ
04/20Mulberry expects revenue hike on improved picture in China
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULBERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net Debt 2022 43,0 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 152 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 5,41%
Chart MULBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mulberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 255,00 GBX
Average target price 275,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Managers and Directors
Thierry Patrick Andretta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Godfrey Pawle Davis President
Charles Francis Anderson Group Finance Director & Director
Andrew Christopher Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Christophe Olivier Cornu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULBERRY GROUP PLC10.87%188
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.71%434 644
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.3.61%42 261
MONCLER S.P.A.27.92%18 227
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.01%14 118
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION0.61%6 953
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer