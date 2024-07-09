(Alliance News) - Mulberry Group PLC on Tuesday named Andrea Baldo as its new chief executive officer, replacing Thierry Andretta who is stepping down immediately.

Mulberry is a Bath, England-based maker of hand bags and other leather goods. Is shares were down 6.3% to 96.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Baldo was most recently CEO and executive director of Ganni AS, between 2018 and 2024.

"Andrea drove the international growth of the business through a focus on retail network development, product innovation, and a sharpening of the brand identity to increase customer engagement," Mulberry said.

Prior to this, Baldo spent time at fashion brands Coccinelle SpA and Marni Group Srl.

Baldo will join the board on September 1.

Chair Chris Roberts said: "I am pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Andrea Baldo. Following our search process, it was clear that Andrea's international fashion brand expertise, creativity and strategic thinking meant he was absolutely the right person for this role. I'd also like to thank Thierry for his contribution to the business."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

