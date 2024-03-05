DETROIT, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has named the next two dealership groups spanning seven states and 11 locations, as they rollout their commercial electric truck line, beginning with the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab in the second half of 2024.

The dealership groups are:

Nacarato Truck Centers – 10 locations in Florida , Georgia , Kentucky , Maryland , Tennessee , and Virginia

– 10 locations in , , , , , and Nuss Truck & Equipment – one location in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158 kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

"We are building our national dealer network very strategically to ensure that they share Bollinger's commitment to quality and customer service," said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. "These two dealership groups represent some of the busiest trucking hubs in the country and we welcome these new locations to the Bollinger family as we work to electrify fleets across the country."

Today's announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including partnerships with Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply the company with batteries and related components and Roush Industries in Livonia, Mich. to manage vehicle assembly operations. The company recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab. Earlier this month, Michigan's LaFontaine Automotive Group was named as the first commercial dealer.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Mich. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

ABOUT NACARATO TRUCK CENTERS

Nacarato Truck Centers is a group of authorized Volvo Truck, Tico Terminal Tractor, and used semi truck dealerships and Service Centers serving the Tennessee, Virginia, Southern Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Florida and Georgia areas with 47 years in the trucking industry. Starting from a single dealership in Nashville, we have expanded to a 13-dealership group with the same moral principles that the dealership was founded on. Three generations of the Nacarato family have kept this dream alive and continue to steer this company to where we are today. For more information, visit www.nacaratotruckcenters.com.

ABOUT NUSS TRUCK & EQUIPMENT

With nine locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Nuss Truck & Equipment is the region's largest dealer of new and used Mack and Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Established in 1959, Nuss has become a leading provider of service, parts, trailers, rentals and custom-engineered solutions for the trucking and construction industries. With headquarters in Rochester and Roseville, Minnesota, Nuss is proud of its commitment to safety and exceptional service. For more information and a list of locations, visit https://www.nussgrp.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT



