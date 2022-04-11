Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:21:02 am EDT
2.625 USD   +4.58%
10:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/10MULLEN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Mullen Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Mullen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
04/08MULLEN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mullen Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Mullen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

04/11/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen’s battery technology “didn’t exist at all” and was “an apparent fabrication.”

On this news, Mullen’s stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Mullen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mullen Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kerri Sadler Chief Financial Officer
Marc Papakyriakou Manager-Research & Development
Peter Prisbrey Vice President-Information Systems
Jerry Alban Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-52.01%601
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.09%112 659
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.63%90 053
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.99%58 010
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.72%56 175
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.25%42 975