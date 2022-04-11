INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen’s battery technology “didn’t exist at all” and was “an apparent fabrication.”

On this news, Mullen’s stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Mullen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

