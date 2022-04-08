Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.510 USD   +5.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MULLEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mullen Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Mullen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/08/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) on behalf of Mullen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Mullen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report addressing Mullen, entitled "Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle", calling the Company among the worst electric vehicle ("EV") hustles that Hindenburg has seen in a crowded field of contenders such as Nikola Corporation and Lordstown Motors Corp. Among other things, Hindenburg observed that "[d]espite only spending ~$3 million in R&D in 2021, Mullen claims its solid-state battery technology is on track for commercialization in 18 to 24 months, putting it [a]head of every major technology and automaker in the industry who have collectively invested billions on solving the problem." The Hindenburg report also alleged that the Chief Executive Officer of EV Grid, Inc. ("EV Grid"), which makes batteries and battery management systems for vehicles, refuted a press release issued by Mullen regarding test results for its battery, stating "[w]e never would have said that" and "[w]e never did say it and certainly wouldn't have said it based on the results of testing that battery." Additionally, the Hindenburg report alleged that Mullen's claims to be in a joint venture with NextMetals Ltd. ("NextMetals") to create a solid-state battery were refuted by a NextMetals senior executive who said it "‘was a nonstarter' and ‘didn't exist.'"

On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 2.57%, to close at $2.65 per share on April 6, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 601 M 601 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mullen Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kerri Sadler Chief Financial Officer
Marc Papakyriakou Manager-Research & Development
Peter Prisbrey Vice President-Information Systems
Jerry Alban Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-52.01%570
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.97%111 857
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.63%89 261
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.59%58 285
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.14%56 959
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.44%43 024