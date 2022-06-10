Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:47 2022-06-10 pm EDT
1.135 USD   -5.42%
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN, NETE); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 5, 2022

06/10/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities Mullen Automotive, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MULN, NETE) between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased the securities of Mullen during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/mullen-automotive/ 

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Mullen is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Mullen purports to be an electronic vehicle manufacturer.  On November 5, 2021, Mullen Technologies, Inc. underwent a merger with and into Net Element, Inc., and the Company changed its name to Mullen Automotive, Inc.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, among other things: (1) Mullen overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners; and (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities.

On April 6, 2022, market analyst Hindenburg Research released a report regarding which detailed several alleged issues with the Company.  On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 10%, to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net 

Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-automotive-inc-company-news-berger-montague-investigates-securities-fraud-allegations-against-mullen-automotive-inc-nasdaq-muln-nete-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-july-5-2022-301565796.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2022
