    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.350 USD   +4.65%
MULN Stockholder Update: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Our Investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) on Behalf of Investors

04/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws. Mullen is an electric vehicle company.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Mullen went public through a reverse merger with troubled payment processing company Net Element and began trading on November 5, 2021. On the first day of trading, Mullen's stock closed at $11.77. By February 22, 2022, the stock had fallen to a low of $0.61. After Mullen made a series of representations regarding "significant advancement" on development of solid-state batteries and the acquisition of an unnamed Fortune 500 customer, the stock now trades around $2.40.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report calling Mullen "one of the worst" electric vehicle hustles. Among other things, Hindenburg observed that "[d]espite only spending ~$3 million in R&D in 2021, Mullen claims its solid-state battery technology is on track for commercialization in 18 to 24 months, putting it [a]head of every major technology and automaker in the industry who have collectively invested billions on solving the problem." The Hindenburg report also alleged that the Chief Executive Officer of EV Grid, Inc., which makes batteries and battery management systems for vehicles, refuted a press release issued by Mullen regarding test results for its battery, stating "[w]e never would have said that" and "[w]e never did say it and certainly wouldn't have said it based on the results of testing that battery." Additionally, the Hindenburg report alleged that Mullen's claims to be in a joint venture with NextMetals Ltd. to create a solid-state battery were refuted by a NextMetals senior executive who said it "‘was a nonstarter' and ‘didn't exist.'" On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 2.57%, to close at $2.65 per share on April 6, 2022.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), you have legal options. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Mullen Automotive, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
