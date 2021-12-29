Mullen Announces Strategic Partnership with DSA Systems for Over the Air (OTA) Technology and Vehicle System Diagnostics

Mullen and DSA will work together on developing Over the Air (OTA) technology for vehicle system diagnostics protocols and tools to be used in production and aftersales of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. The encompassing collaboration will be focused on the creation of a platform for smart vehicle grid, remote diagnostics, and telematics for Mullen Automotive.

BREA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a strategic partnership with DSA Systems (“DSA”) , a leading international provider of vehicle system diagnostics and remote OTA technology. Mullen and DSA will be collaborating on the upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program.

DSA has been a global leader for more than 40 years in equipping automotive OEMs with vehicle diagnostics and connectivity, providing monitoring and supporting technologies throughout the entire life cycle of vehicles. Mullen and DSA will work together on developing proprietary vehicle diagnostics and remote OTA capabilities for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. It is envisioned that all of Mullen's future vehicle programs will also utilize DSA’s underpinning diagnostic technology.

“We intend for the Mullen FIVE to have the best 5G OTA technology from DSA, allowing us to remotely diagnose and proactively fix potential vehicle issues,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “OTA updates and fixes promote a greater service experience for customers. Ideally, we will be able to proactively identify a potential vehicle issue, remotely update and fix the issue, all while the vehicle is parked at the customer’s home and not a dealership waiting for service.”

“DSA is very excited to collaborate with Mullen on advanced diagnostics and connectivity technology,” said Mike Wells, president and CEO of DSA Systems. “DSA has been building an expansive portfolio of products and solutions in the area of vehicle life cycle management for many years. Vehicles are increasingly built as software-defined products with many advanced features. As a result, OEMs can continually develop their products and release new features over time, much like a smartphone. Whilst this is undoubtedly a huge benefit to the vehicle owner, it creates huge challenges for the vehicle manufacturer to manage and maintain all this software across multiple platforms, model years and ECUs. With DSA’s suite of tools, Mullen will be able to manage, monitor, diagnose and update their fleet of vehicles with confidence and ease for years to come.”

The Mullen FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

About DSA

Being an innovative partner for the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle from cradle to grave. The DSA portfolio covers Manufacturing, After Sales, Connected Vehicle and Engineering. High performance and rugged solutions are being used in manufacturing, covering various activities such as flash programming, EOL configuration and testing, subassembly electrical testing and plant automation. In After Sales, DSA supplies advanced software and hardware solutions for workshops, both offline and cloud-based. For Connected Vehicle, DSA offers advanced telematics hardware that go beyond simple telemetry, but enable advanced edge applications to support remote diagnostics, prognostics, OTA and more. Overarching these pillars are engineering tools to manage the software for the vehicle fleet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

