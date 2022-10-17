Mullen Automotive : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 13, 2022

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.

Item 8.01. Other Events

On October 13, 2022, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware issued an order (the "Sale Order") approving the sale to Mullen Automotive Inc. of certain assets for approximately $55.0 million and assumption and assignment of contracts and related liabilities, which are estimated to be approximately $37 million, of Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement dated September 16, 2022 (the "Agreement"), which was previously reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, the closing will take place within 30 days after entry of the Sale Order.

