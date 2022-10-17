Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mullen Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MULN   US62526P1093

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(MULN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
0.2325 USD   +0.56%
05:42pMullen Automotive Says US Bankruptcy Court Approves Sale of Electric Last Mile, Electric Last Mile Solutions Assets
MT
05:24pMullen Automotive Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pMullen Automotive : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mullen Automotive : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

10/17/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 13, 2022

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.

_____________________________________________________________

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-34887 86-3289406
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

1405 Pioneer Street, Brea, California92821

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (714) 613-1900

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 MULN The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC(Nasdaq Capital Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events

On October 13, 2022, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware issued an order (the "Sale Order") approving the sale to Mullen Automotive Inc. of certain assets for approximately $55.0 million and assumption and assignment of contracts and related liabilities, which are estimated to be approximately $37 million, of Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement dated September 16, 2022 (the "Agreement"), which was previously reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, the closing will take place within 30 days after entry of the Sale Order.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.
Date: October 17, 2022 By: /s/ David Michery
David Michery
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Mullen Automotive Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
05:42pMullen Automotive Says US Bankruptcy Court Approves Sale of Electric Last Mile, Electri..
MT
05:24pMullen Automotive Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pMullen Automotive : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
10/14Mullen Automotive Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/26Mullen Automotive's ‘Strikingly Different' Tour Kicks Off in California this Octo..
GL
09/26Mullen Automotive's ‘Strikingly Different' Tour Kicks Off in California this Octo..
GL
09/23Mullen Automotive Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23Mullen Automotive Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification..
AQ
09/23Insider Sell: Mullen Automotive
MT
09/22Mullen Automotive Make Bid for Bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mullen Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan New Chief Financial Officer
Marc Papakyriakou Manager-Research & Development
Peter Prisbrey Vice President-Information Systems
Kent Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-95.58%118
TESLA, INC.-41.81%642 330
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.31%26 304
LUCID GROUP, INC.-68.75%19 949
NIO INC.-62.91%19 416
LI AUTO INC.-41.68%18 266