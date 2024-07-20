When:August 14, 2024, 9AM - 4PM PDT
Where:Oakland Arena, 7000 S. Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621
What to Expect: Meet our commercial team as we present our Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 cargo van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 low cab forward.
Experience our all-electric commercial vehicles for yourself during the Ride & Drive.
About the Event
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and CALSTART are hosting a Zero-Emissions Showcase + Ride & Drive featuring medium- and heavy-duty trucks (Class 2b-8), heavy-duty off-road equipment, school and transit buses, and commercial vans. This is your opportunity to get behind the wheel of these vehicles and learn about funding programs to help your purchase of zero-emissions technology.
