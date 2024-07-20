When:August 20 - 22, 2024, 9 AM to 3:30 PM PST

Where:Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA 98402

What to Expect: Meet our commercial team as we present our Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 cargo van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 low cab forward.

Experience our all-electric commercial vehicles for yourself during the Ride & Drive.

Register to Attend

About the Event

The 13th Annual Green Transportation Summit & Expo is the leading event for sustainable transportation, featuring networking opportunities, informative sessions, workshops, vehicle demonstrations, and more. Attend GTSE 2024 for keynotes, workshops, and networking events focused on transportation decarbonization and collaboration in the clean transportation industry. Co-located with RE+ Northwest 2024, the event will highlight solar, storage, wind energy, and electric vehicle infrastructure integration. Join us from August 20-22 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.